ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani security officials say India has fired missiles across the border in three locations.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:25PM
India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir
