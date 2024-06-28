ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's lower house of Parliament on Friday denounced a U.S. congressional resolution that called this week for an independent investigation into allegations that Pakistan's parliamentary elections earlier this year were massively rigged.

The Pakistani resolution, introduced by ruling party lawmaker Shaista Malik, was adopted by the National Assembly despite objections from lawmakers from the party of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who say the Feb. 8 vote was rigged.

Malik in a televised speech said the U.S. resolution passed Wednesday was ''completely against the facts.'' She said Pakistan would not tolerate any such interference in its internal affairs.

The latest development came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected the U.S. congressional resolution, which stunned authorities in Pakistan.

On Friday, Islamabad said it has decided to appoint a new ambassador to the U.S. to replace Masood Khan.

At a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baluch, said Khan would be replaced by diplomat Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. However, she said the new appointment had already been under consideration.

Baluch said Pakistan regretted the resolution adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The resolution clearly stems from an inadequate and erroneous understanding of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan. It is also an unsolicited interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs,'' she said.

The latest development came a day after an appeals court in Pakistan upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence for Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage, which was found to be unlawful. The couple denied they violated a mandatory three-month waiting period — a requirement of Islamic law enforced by Pakistani law.

Though Pakistan's top leadership expressed anger over the U.S. resolution, Khan's party hailed it, saying its victory in the election was converted into a defeat by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khan's party won the most seats but fell short of a simple majority to form a government. That paved the way for Khan's political rivals to form a coalition government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster from power in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament, has repeatedly offered a dialogue with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which has a strong presence in the parliament.

However, Khan's party has rejected the offer, saying Sharif's came into power through a fraud vote.