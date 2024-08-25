ISLAMABAD — Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.
Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others
Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 25, 2024 at 7:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says.