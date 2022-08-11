ISLAMABAD — Nine Indian crew members whose vessel sank off the Pakistani port of Gwadar in the Arabian Sea have been rescued by a tanker and Pakistan's navy, a military statement said Thursday.

According to the statement, the sailing vessel Jamna Sagar sunk on Tuesday off Gwadar after sending a distress signal.

On receiving the call, Pakistan's navy asked Belgiam-flagged tanker Kruibeke, which was closest to the distressed vessel, to provide assistance. The crew of the tanker rescued the nine from Jamna Sagar before continuing on their voyage to the United Arab Emirates.

In a subsequent search of the area, Pakistani navy helicopters spotted and recovered the body of a tenth crew member who had drowned, the statement said.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. The two gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947 and have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.