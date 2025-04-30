Pakistani nationals leave India as tensions between the two nations escalate over Kashmir attack

ATTARI, India — Dozens of Pakistani nationals living in India headed to the main land crossing between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, following New Delhi's decision to order almost all Pakistani citizens to leave the country after last week's deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave the country — with exceptions for those who are on medical visas in India — passed on Sunday, but many families were still scrambling to the Indian side of the border in Attari town in northern Punjab state to cross into Pakistan.
Some were arriving on their own and others were being deported by police.
''We have settled our families here. We request the government not to uproot our families,'' said Sara Khan, a Pakistani national who was ordered back to Pakistan without her husband, Aurangzeb Khan, who holds an Indian passport.
Waiting on the Indian side of the border crossing, Khan carried her 14-day-old child in her arms. She said Indian authorities did not give her any time to recuperate from a caesarean section and that her long-term visa was valid until July 2026.
''They (authorities) told me you are illegal and you should go,'' said Khan, who has been living in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 2017. ''They gave us no time. I could not even change my shoes.''
Tensions between rivals India and Pakistan have escalated after gunmen killed 26 people, most of them Indian tourists, near the resort town of Pahalgam in disputed Kashmir.
At least three tourists who survived the massacre told The Associated Press that the gunmen singled out Hindu men and shot them from close range. The dead included a Nepalese citizen and a local Muslim pony ride operator.