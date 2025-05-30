Pakistan thumps Bangladesh by 57 runs to clinch T20 series

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan clinched the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh after winning the second match by a comfortable 57 runs on Friday.
The Pakistan top order set up a 201 total for the second straight time and seven of the eight bowlers took wickets to dismiss Bangladesh for 144 in 19 overs.
Pakistan won the first match by 37 runs on Wednesday and will look for a clean sweep in the final game at the same Lahore venue on Sunday.
Bangladesh slips after fiery start
Tanzid Hasan scored all 32 runs in the first two overs of the chase but was out for 33 to a stunning reflex catch at short fine leg by Abrar Ahmed.
By the end of the powerplay, Bangladesh was 54-3 and reeling from some splendid catches.
Abrar trapped Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali leg before wicket off successive sharp googlies.
At the halfway mark, Bangladesh was 78-7 and the inevitable was delayed only by No. 9 batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib, whose 50 off 31 was his maiden T20 half-century. He was the last man out as fast bowler Shoriful Islam couldn't bat after pulling up with a groin injury in his first over.