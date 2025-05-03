ISLAMABAD — Pakistan test fires a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following a gun massacre in disputed Kashmir.
Pakistan test fires a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following a gun massacre in disputed Kashmir
Pakistan test fires a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following a gun massacre in disputed Kashmir.
The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 8:17AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Pakistan test fires a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following a gun massacre in disputed Kashmir
Pakistan test fires a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following a gun massacre in disputed Kashmir.