World

Pakistan security forces say they killed 3 insurgents involved in the death of a local administrator

Pakistani security forces shot and killed three insurgents who were involved in the recent killing of a senior government administrator in the country's restive southwest, the military said Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 10:40AM

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani security forces shot and killed three insurgents who were involved in the recent killing of a senior government administrator in the country's restive southwest, the military said Tuesday.

It said security forces conducted a raid in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province where members of an outlawed separatist group ambushed a vehicle carrying regional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and killed him on Aug. 12.

The military said the slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the attack on Baloch ahead of the country's Independence Day. The men were also involved in other previous attacks, it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for avenging the killing of Baloch. He said the war against terrorism would continue until all insurgents are eliminated from the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Baluch Liberation Army, which was expected to respond with more attacks.

Authorities say the insurgents have formed an alliance with the Pakistani Taliban, which also has a presence in Baluchistan, the scene of frequent militant attacks in a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

Other Islamic militant groups also have a presence in the province.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Divers recover at least 1 body during search of superyacht wreckage after it sank off Sicily

card image

Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily recovered at least one body Wednesday, as the search continued for more missing passengers and questions intensified about why it sank so quickly.

World

Putin meets China's No. 2 as Moscow-Beijing relations deepen

World

Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people