MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani troops shot down a small Indian spy drone as it flew into the country's airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, the military said.

In a statement, it said the drone was shot down over the Rakhchikri border village when it entered Kashmir territory along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani and Indian-controlled portions of the Himalayan region.

The military said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage from the drone.

There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan and India each administer parts of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety.

Tensions have soared between Pakistan and India since last August, when New Delhi revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir's decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since independence from British rule in 1947.