ISLAMABAD — Pakistan cancels visas for Indian nationals, suspends trade, closes airspace following deadly Kashmir attack.
Pakistan cancels visas for Indian nationals, suspends trade, closes airspace following deadly Kashmir attack
Pakistan cancels visas for Indian nationals, suspends trade, closes airspace following deadly Kashmir attack.
The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 10:59AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the overnight attack on Kyiv by Russia was 'one of the most outrageous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the overnight attack on Kyiv by Russia was 'one of the most outrageous.'