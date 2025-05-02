Pakistan asks Gulf allies to help ease India tensions following Kashmir attack

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister met Friday with envoys from Gulf allies, seeking to defuse tensions with India following last week's deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region, his office said.
In separate meetings with the Saudi, Kuwait and UAE ambassadors, Shehbaz Sharif briefed them on Islamabad's stance regarding the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly Hindus, were killed.
India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge Islamabad strongly rejects.
Following ''credible intelligence'' from a Pakistani minster that India intended military action over Pakistan's alleged role in the Pahalgam tourist attack, Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have received calls from the United States and other nations' diplomats, according to Sharif's office and Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs.
The international community has encouraged both sides to exercise restraint.
Sharif's office stated Friday that he had urged ''brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia, to press India for de-escalation and the defusal of tensions,'' reiterating Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in South Asia.
Tensions have been high in the South Asian region since last week's attack in Kashmir, a situation exacerbated by retaliatory actions between the two nuclear-armed rivals, including the expulsion of diplomats and citizens, border closures and airspace shutdowns.
India has also suspended a critical water-sharing treaty with Pakistan.