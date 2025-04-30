Pakistan and India hint at imminent military action over Kashmir. A look at the nuclear rivals

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — A deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region last week has spiked tensions between India and Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing the massacre, a charge Pakistan denies.
The nuclear-armed neighbors have downgraded diplomatic ties, threatened to suspend key treaties and expelled each other's nationals. It's the biggest breakdown in relations since 2019, when a suicide car bombing killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, and Pakistan rejected the accusation.
India has hinted at the possibility of an imminent but limited military strike. Pakistan says it would respond militarily.
A look at the countries' nuclear capabilities, and what might lie ahead:
Both have nuclear weapons, but as a deterrent
India and Pakistan have built up nuclear arsenals over the years. But their purpose is to stop wars, not start them.
India has a ''no first use'' policy. That means it will only retaliate with nuclear weapons if there is a nuclear attack on Indian forces or Indian territories.
Pakistan has a different policy, full spectrum deterrence, aimed at using tactical nuclear weapons to counter nuclear threats and conventional military attacks from its bigger, stronger and richer regional rival.