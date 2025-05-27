Pair of portraits by Dutch master Frans Hals return to the Netherlands

A joint custody agreement for artwork is not new to the Netherlands. In 2015, the Netherlands and France jointly bought a pair of works by another 17th century Dutch master, Rembrandt van Rijn, and swap the paintings every five years. The life-sized portraits of newlyweds Marten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit were first on display at the Rijksmueum and moved to the Louvre in Paris last year.