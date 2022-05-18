MINNETONKA, Minn. — Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked.
Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.
Detectives recovered more than $46,000 in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from selling the stolen items.
The suspects had 215 postings on their eBay account at the time of their, police said.
Police arrested the pair on suspicion of felony theft, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Minnetonka is about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
