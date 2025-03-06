Paige Bueckers wins Big East Player of the Year for third time as UConn sweeps major awards

The third-ranked Huskies went 18-0 in the Big East and Bueckers averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way. Bueckers is the third player in conference history to win the award three times, also claiming the honor as a freshman and last season. She joined Villanova’s Shelley Pennefather and UConn’s Maya Moore as the only players to do it three times.