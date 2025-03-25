Paige Bueckers eyeing a national title after playing at Gampel Pavilion for the final time

STORRS, Conn. — After the game was over, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to the court with a microphone in her hand.
It was a similar scene a year ago, when she announced she was coming back to play for the Huskies one last time. This time, it was her chance to thank the fans who supported her during her five seasons at UConn following her final home game at Gampel Pavilion.
They had a lot to celebrate. Bueckers had just matched her career high with 34 points in a 91-57 victory over South Dakota State on Monday night that moved the Huskies into their 31st consecutive Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
‘‘It means everything,‘’ Bueckers said. ‘’We started playing here with cardboard cutouts as the fans, so just to have gone through that and then experienced the other side of it, which was amazing. The atmosphere was amazing. You can’t even hear timeouts, can’t even hear fouls, can’t even hear the when the whistle blows just because of how loud they are and how much support they show.
‘‘It’s been a dream to play here, a dream to wear this uniform, a dream to play in this environment. As much more times you want this to continue to happen, you just take every single chance you have and never take it for granted.‘’
UConn got off to a slow start against a veteran South Dakota State team that upset No. 7 seed Oklahoma State in the first round to set up the first meeting between the teams.
Bueckers had UConn’s final 10 points of the first quarter. She was just getting warmed up.
‘‘It is incredible to watch,‘’ UConn guard Azzi Fudd said. ‘’You almost feel sorry for the other team when Paige is locked in. There is nothing you can do to stop her. No matter what shot she takes, the ball is going to go in. It was fun to watch and see what she does.‘’