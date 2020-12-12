STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her UConn debut, and the third-ranked Huskies routed UMass-Lowell 79-23 on Saturday.

Bueckers, last year's national high school player of the year, also had nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and nine rebounds for UConn. Christyn Williams added 10 points and seven boards.

Denise Solis finished with 11 points for UMass-Lowell (0-2), which was held to to just five baskets on 32 shots (16%).

Bueckers scored UConn's first points of the season, following a missed 3-pointer by Christyn Williams with an offensive rebound and a quick drive through the lane for a layup. The Huskies opened with an 11-0 run.

They led 27-7 after a quarter, and a 19-0 second-quarter run put the game away at 46-9. Bueckers' driving layup to end the quarter sent the Huskies (1-0) into halftime up 48-13.

They held the River Hawks to a single Solis layup in the third quarter and coasted to the win.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies were just happy to get on the court after having four games canceled or postponed after a staff member in the program tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the first game for UConn since it beat Cincinnati on March 9 for the American Athletic Conference tournament title.

UMass-Lowell: Coach Tom Garrick agreed to play this game when he was asked by his wife, UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph. The River Hawks also had to delay the start of their season because of a player's positive coronavirus test. They lost their first game on Sunday, 88-38 to Boston College.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies are scheduled to make their return to the Big East after a seven-year stay in the AAC with a visit to Seton Hall on Tuesday. Their first Big East home game is currently scheduled for Thursday against Creighton.

UMass-Lowell: The River Hawks are scheduled to play back-to-back games at Vermont next Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25