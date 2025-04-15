Paige Bueckers becoming UConn's 6th WNBA's top pick almost prophetic for Auriemma

''Pretend that everything's OK," Auriemma said. "Be ready for her to challenge you, and you should challenge her. She's going to be a risk taker, and you're going to have to live with some of the risks because most times they actually pay off. And that at the end of the day, and just keep in mind, she wants to win as much as you do, and she'll spend more time to the gym than you do. So it's a home run for both of them.''