Gallery: Bueckers attends free grocery store opening
UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers returned home for the grand opening of a free grocery store located inside Hopkins West Junior High School, her alma mater.
Gallery: Vikings' Adofo-Mensah, O'Connell address the media
Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell address the media at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
Photos: Near record temps in the Twin Cities
Temperatures soared in to the mid 80's on Thursday, April 13, nearing a record in the Twin Cities.
Record breaking spring heat
Temperatures in the Twin Cities officially hit 84°F breaking the previous record for April 12th of 83° set in 1931.
Gallery: Twins defeat White Sox 3-1
The Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 at Target Field on Wednesday.