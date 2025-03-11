Paige Bueckers and UConn are healthy and rolling as her final March Madness approaches

‘‘There’s less wear and tear on her body this season and we were able to rest her, which we weren’t able to do last year,‘’ coach Geno Auriemma said. ‘’It’s a different cast of characters around her than previous years. Every year she’s been in the tournament we’ve been at a disadvantage missing someone. Sometimes two or three. This is the first time we’re going into the tournament with most of the key pieces intact. It’s a great place for us.‘’