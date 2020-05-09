The paid leave program passed by Congress in March was supposed to help workers cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. It has struggled to do so. Many Americans are ineligible, and many more are unaware the benefit exists, surveys show.

The virus and lockdown orders have presented a particular challenge in the United States, the only rich country without widespread paid leave. And the temporary program is falling short of its drafters' hopes of helping workers who need to take time off for health or child care reasons during the pandemic.

Eligible workers can receive two weeks off at full pay, up to $511 a day, for sick leave, and 12 weeks at two-thirds pay, up to $200 a day, if their children's schools or child care are closed. The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the program would cost $105 billion.

Nearly half of Americans have heard very little or nothing about the new leave benefit, and just 13% said they had heard a lot, according to one of the surveys, by Morning Consult for the New York Times. Just 28% of leaders of businesses covered by the new law said they were taking advantage of tax credits available for reimbursement of employees' paid leave, according to another survey.

Now, as sectors of the economy move to reopen with the virus still spreading and schools still closed, access to paid leave is newly urgent. It's "critical to slowing the spread of this virus and to reopening the country," Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, a Democrat, said in an e-mail. She accused the Trump administration of failing in its responsibility to make the law work.

Murray and other supporters say political disagreements, as well as confusion among workers and business owners, have hamstrung the program. So has a relative lack of publicity. Lawmakers and the Labor Department have also taken steps to limit the program's reach, further reducing the potential number of workers it could help.

From the start, some Republicans and business leaders pushed to limit the people eligible for the plan, which was included in the second of a series of economic rescue bills. The program as approved excluded people at companies with more than 500 employees: roughly half of U.S. workers. It also allowed businesses with fewer than 50 people to opt out, potentially excluding an additional quarter of workers.

In the survey of U.S. workers, one-fifth said they planned to take leave; 12% said they did not; and a quarter said they didn't know. The rest said they weren't eligible.

People without a college degree, earning less than $50,000 a year or living in rural towns were slightly less likely to have heard much about the program. Those who said they planned to take leave were more likely to be in their 20s or 30s; Hispanic or black; government workers, or parents of children younger than 12.

The share who plan to take it is lower than some analysts and policymakers expected. Chanel Archer, a behavioral health specialist in Indianapolis and the single mother of a 4-month-old, had not heard of the paid leave option when she told her supervisor she was feeling overwhelmed.

"I always believe anything is possible, but it is truthfully nearly impossible to work and take care of a newborn," she said. Her supervisor told her that as a parent without her usual child care options, she was eligible for two weeks of leave at two-thirds of her pay, which she plans to take. Archer said she did not know about the additional time available.

Surveys of business owners show concern about how employees' new health and child care needs are affecting their work, but also deep uncertainty about the paid leave program.

Democrats who wrote the program say its visibility and effectiveness have been hampered by the Labor Department, which effectively exempted many small businesses from its requirements in regulatory guidance issued in early April.

Murray and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut wrote to the department last month to raise concerns about the leave program, including requirements for companies to publicize it. "Thanks to Republican opposition, the steps we have taken on paid leave aren't nearly enough and exclude far too many people," Murray said Thursday. "But if even workers who do have the right to paid leave under the law don't know about it, then how are they going to take it?"