Pagenaud easing back into motorsports after serious injury in 2023. Finding a new career outside car

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Pagenaud's career was cut short eight races into the 2023 season when he was badly injured in a crash that caused concussion-related symptoms he's still battling nearly two years later.
He wants no sympathy, no pity, and looks back fondly on a career in which he won the Indianapolis 500, an IndyCar championship, 15 races and the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
He also doesn't want to dwell on his personal health, which has been a frustrating rollercoaster of improvements, setbacks, and constant rehabilitation to return to some normalcy and enjoy life with his wife and two young children.
But the Frenchman will never be able to shake the motorsports bug — and he has a goal of one day returning to some form of racing because without goals, what does a racer even have?
For now, though, he's adjusting to a slow comeback that began last year when Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin asked Pagenaud to be his driver coach at the Indianapolis 500. It wasn't as easy as he'd hoped because everything from his vision to the noise at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the vibration he felt as cars whizzed past the Team Penske timing stand disrupted his recovery.
Even so, McLaughlin has him back this year as Pagenaud attempts to find a career outside the racecar.
''Last year he didn't know how he was going to feel with the noises, but he definitely feels a lot better,'' McLaughlin said. ''I really enjoy working with him and bringing him back to the speedway, brought him back to something he loves. He's really intense, too. His preparation is next level.''
It's just the start for Pagenaud's transition: Théo Pourchaire, a fellow Frenchman, announced Tuesday that Pagenaud will be his representation as Pourchaire tries to make a full-time move to racing in the United States.