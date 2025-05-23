Pagdanganan among 4 tied for the LPGA lead in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Bianca Pagdanganan felt right at home in the stifling heat and humidity Thursday on the Yucatan Peninsula, using her power to set up a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a four-way share of the lead in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.
Pagdanganan, the 27-year-old from the Philippines, managed to hit all but two greens despite not spending much time in the fairway. Her two-putt birdie from 15 feet allowed her to join Chisato Iwai, Jenny Shin and Brianna Do.
The wind was enough of a challenge on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba. It was the heat index that became the biggest challenge and limited the scoring chances.
Shin was the first to reach 68, making seven birdies but slowed with a double bogey on the 16th hole. Asked about her good start, Shin replied, ''I actually don't remember because it's so hot. I don't remember the first birdie.''
But she remembered having a hot putter, mostly for birdie and a few parts. Still, it was hard getting past the stifling conditions.
''I didn't anticipate heat like this,'' Shin said. ''I was really shocked when I got here. Definitely does feel like I'm in Southeast Asia. Been hydrating a lot. Drinking a lot of salted water. A lot of electrolytes. I haven't really been practicing, so I'm going to head straight to the hotel room after this.''
Chisato birdied two of her last five holes, while Do got off to a superb start and was 4 under through her opening five holes. She cooled after that, with one bogey and a birdie on the 18th to claim a share of the lead.
Five more players, including Hye-Jin Choi and Jenny Bae, were at 69.