SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Maarten Paes finished with five saves to help FC Dallas play Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on an inclement Sunday night.

Minnesota United (3-3-3), which came into the match tied for the fewest shots, peppered FC Dallas with 17 of them, including five on target. It was the first clean sheet of the season for Paes. Dallas (4-3-3) took just five shots. Dayne St. Clair denied the two shots on goal for his second clean sheet.

Minnesota United entered play on a three-match losing streak after going unbeaten in its first five matches — suffering the same fate at the start of the 2020 season. No other team has done so even once in the post-shootout era (since 2000).

Dallas was coming off a loss 3-1 to New York City FC, but hadn't lost back-to-back matches since late May last season when its second defeat came at the hands of Minnesota United.

Minnesota United beat Dallas 1-0 on the road in the season opener, gaining a measure of revenge after Dallas eliminated the club in the playoffs last season.

Dallas is 1-0-1 in its last two trips to Saint Paul after losing four straight prior.

Jesus Ferreira returned to the starting lineup for Dallas after subbing in and picking up an assist in the loss to NYCFC. Dallas fell to 1-7-6 in matches where Ferreira does not start.

Dallas returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. Minnesota United travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

