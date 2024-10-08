Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. He trolled the fans by staring at them and then hopping up and down several times before throwing the ball to the infield.