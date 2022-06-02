San Diego Padres (30-20, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Milwaukee has gone 14-6 at home and 32-20 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego is 30-20 overall and 17-10 on the road. The Padres are 21-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with eight home runs while slugging .556. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.