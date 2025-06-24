Padres star Tatis sues Big League Advance in attempt to get out of future earnings deal

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. filed a lawsuit Monday against Big League Advance in an attempt to void the future earnings contract he signed as a 17-year-old minor leaguer that could cost him about $34 million.
The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses BLA of using predatory tactics to lure him into an ''investment deal'' that was actually an illegal loan. BLA misrepresented itself to Tatis, hiding its unlicensed status and pushing him into loan terms banned by California's consumer protection laws, the suit alleges.
Attorney Robert Hertzberg said the suit also seeks public injunctive relief to protect young athletes from being lured into such deals.
Hertzberg said Tatis received $2 million up front in exchange for 10% of future earnings. Tatis signed a $340 million, 14-year contract in February 2021. Hertzberg said Tatis would also be on the hook for future earnings from any subsequent contract he might sign, unless the deal is voided.
''I'm fighting this battle not just for myself but for everyone still chasing their dream and hoping to provide a better life for their family," Tatis said in a statement provided by a publicist. "I want to help protect those young players who don't yet know how to protect themselves from these predatory lenders and illegal financial schemes — kids' focus should be on their passion for baseball, not dodging shady business deals.''
Tatis, a son of the former big league infielder, declined further comment before Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals.
Hertzberg said that even though Tatis signed the deal in his native Dominican Republic, he is covered by California consumer protection laws.
BLA declined comment.