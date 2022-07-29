Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (52-46, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (55-45, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (2-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Twins -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 55-45 overall and 25-21 at home. The Padres are 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 52-46 record overall and a 25-24 record on the road. The Twins are ninth in the majors with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .299 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-28 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 39 extra base hits (12 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs). Jose Miranda is 14-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Kepler: day-to-day (foot), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.