ARLINGTON, Texas — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise's first no-hitter with a 7-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

A day after Joe Musgrove pitched that no-hitter, the Padres won their seventh in a row against Texas. Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for San Diego.

"I laid down down last night and for 45 minutes was still wide awake. I just couldn't fall asleep, just so much adrenaline," Grisham said. 'So happy for Joe, so happy for the city of San Diego."

But the Padres, who ended a 13-season postseason drought last year, are still focused on every game.

"We know the grind, and I think it's more we have big goals," Grisham said. "We kind of have that in mind. We have that trust in each other."

Grisham put San Diego up 5-4 with his two-run homer off reliever Wes Benjamin (0-1). The leadoff-hitting center fielder was born in Burleson, Texas, about 30 miles from Globe Life Field. His season debut came Friday after being on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, and working out in Arizona.

"He's been great, both defensively and then offensively," manager Jayce Tingler said of Grisham, who is 4 for 8 in his two games.

"The at-bats in Arizona that he had, those are paying dividends. His rhythm and timing, he looks good at the plate," Tingler added. "That's what we expect from Grish."

Ryan Weathers (1-0) struck out three in his two innings, though he gave up a tiebreaking solo homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth.

Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances. The 36-year-old right-hander signed a free-agent deal with the Padres in mid-February.

After no hits and one baserunner (on a hit batsman) against Musgrove, the Rangers had three extra-base hits with two outs in the second inning off Padres starter Chris Paddack.

Jonah Heim's double ended an 0-for-34 drought for Texas hitters before Eli White tripled, Anderson Tejeda walked and Kiner-Falefa snapped his personal 0-for-12 slide with a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Texas finished with seven hits.

"We ran out of quality at-bats, and we ran out of quality pitches. That's what we lost," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We had a chance to win a game. After five, we're winning, and they shut us down."

Hosmer opened the fourth with his third homer of the season. Kim, the Padres' shortstop with Fernando Tatis Jr. out injured, tied the game 3-all with his first big league homer starting the fifth, and Rangers starter Jordan Lyles faced only one more batter after that.

Manny Machado added an RBI double in the Padres seventh, two innings after he was tagged out at third base on Gold Glove-winning right fielder Joey Gallo's one-hop throw after he fielded Hosmer's hit that dropped in front of him.

MANNY TOSSED

Machado got ejected when he had words with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti after taking a called third strike with the bases loaded to end the eighth. Machado was laughing as he walked off, but had also been upset with a similar call ending the first inning.

Tingler said he was mad at himself for not getting out there quicker, but said Machado and Visconti were walking away from each other when the umpire tossed the third baseman.

"Hard to hear something (said) when you have 30,000 people there," Tingler said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Austin Adams (right elbow strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet (right UCL sprain) threw 56 pitches and looked sharp in an alternate training site game Friday. Tingler said Lamet could make his season debut as early as next week's series in Pittsburgh. Lamet was 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts last season, but didn't pitch in the postseason because of elbow discomfort.

Rangers: LF David Dahl was back in the lineup. He didn't play Friday, when he was a little under the weather.

UP NEXT

Lefty Adrián Morejón (0-0) starts the series finale for the Padres against Mike Foltynewicz (0-1), who needed 95 pitches to get through four innings in the home opener Monday against Toronto.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports