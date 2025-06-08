Padres believe all their close wins have helped prepare them for 1st matchups with Dodgers this year

MILWAUKEE — The San Diego Padres are about to face the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since their memorable NL Division Series matchup.
They believe all the close games they've played lately prepared them for this test.
San Diego's last seven games have been decided by a total of eight runs, a stretch that continued Sunday when Manny Machado's seventh-inning homer gave the Padres a 1-0 win and series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
''We know who we're going to run up against, and we definitely got ready for it this week,'' Machado said.
This run of close games actually started earlier than that. Thirteen of San Diego's last 14 games featured a margin of no more than two runs, and the Padres have gone 9-5 during that stretch.
''These are kind of the games we've been playing the last 2½ weeks here now,'' infielder Jake Cronenworth said. ''They're just kind of become the norm for us. I think (if) you can win these one-run games and win them late – good pitching, good defense and timely hitting – that's kind of the recipe for success.''
Now they finally get to measure themselves against the Dodgers in seven of their next 10 games.
The Padres and Dodgers begin a three-game series Monday at San Diego before meeting again in Los Angeles for a four-game set starting June 16. The Padres are a game behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings after both teams won Sunday.