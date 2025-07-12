Padres' All-Star-laden bullpen is lights out in a 4-2 win over NL East-leading Phillies

With the Padres leading 3-2, Adam loaded the bases on a leadoff walk to Trea Turner and consecutive one-out singles by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. Nick Castellanos hit a dribbler a few feet in front of the plate that Adam flipped with his glove to catcher Elias Díaz to force Turner. Adam then got Max Kepler to pop up to shortstop and celebrated by slapping his glove and clenching his right fist.