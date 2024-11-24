GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs left his team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a concussion.
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs leaves game because of concussion
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs left his team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a concussion.
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Doubs' injury came on a third-quarter play in the end zone that resulted in a pass interference penalty against San Francisco's Renardo Green.
Doubs stayed down briefly after the play, then got up slowly before heading to the sideline. He went into the injury tent before walking to the locker room. The Packers then announced Doubs was out for the rest of the game because of a concussion.
He had three catches for 54 yards before leaving.
San Francisco defensive tackle Jordan Elliott left in the first half of the game to get evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out at halftime.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
about the writer
STEVE MEGARGEEThe Associated Press
UCLA women looking for more after upsetting South Carolina. First win over No. 1 team in 21 tries
The celebrating had barely died down when UCLA coach Cori Close felt the need for some perspective after her fifth-ranked Bruins shocked No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.