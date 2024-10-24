Packers try to extend winning streak to 4 while the Jaguars look for back-to-back victories

Love has thrown multiple TD passes in nine straight games, the third-longest streak in Packers history. Aaron Rodgers threw multiple TD passes in 13 consecutive games in 2011, and Brett Favre did it in 12 straight in 1994-95. ... Although he missed two games with a knee injury, Love has thrown 15 TD passes this season, which matches Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the second most in the league. Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield has 18. Love also has eight interceptions to match Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas' Gardner Minshew for the league's most. ... The previous time the Packers played in Jacksonville, they lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in their 2021 season opener. The game was moved to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida. ... Packers K Brandon McManus, who played for the Jaguars last season, joined his new team last week and made a game-winning, 45-yard field goal as time expired. ... The Packers have an NFL-leading 17 takeaways. McKinney intercepted a pass in each of Green Bay's first five games. McKinney's six total takeaways — he also has a fumble recovery — are tops in the league. ... Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 540 yards rushing to rank fourth in the league. ... Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has two TD passes in three of his past four games. ... Tank Bigsby is one of three RBs — along with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry — with 100-plus yards and two rushing TDs this season. ... TE Evan Engram has at least four receptions in 11 consecutive home games. ... DE Josh Hines-Allen has a sacks in three straight home games. ... LB Devin Lloyd led the team with season-high 11 tackles, including a sack, last week but could be the odd man out when Oloukun returns. That's because second-year pro Ventrell Miller has played so well during Oloukun's absence.