When any player produces four touchdowns in one NFL game, naturally he will fill postgame discussions.

But as the aftermath of the Vikings-Packers game has shown, the team that surrendered four touchdowns to one player will, too.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook turned in a 226-yard day with 163 of those on the ground and 63 through the air as he led Minnesota to an upset victory of Green Bay. There was no shortage of love from local and national football pundits for Cook, but the Packers received just as much – if not more – hate for letting Cook run all over a team that is supposedly a contender.

Here’s what they’re saying about the Vikings and Packers after Minnesota’s 28-22 victory:

‘Somebody is trying to break into their house and they can only lock one door, the front door or the back’

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, an ESPN analyst, ripped the Packers defense not only for its performance against the Vikings but also a troubling trend when it comes to stopping offenses.

“Somebody is trying to break into their house and they can only lock one door, the front door or the back,” Clark said. “Right now, they better lock the back door because people are running down their face defensively. When you have a guy like Aaron Rodgers who can stand at the front door and make sure nobody gets in, then that’s a dude I can depend on. I know I can create offense with Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. But defensively, they have nothing.”

Clark also sprinkled in some praise for the runner who made the Packers defense look silly at times.

“We’ve watched Dalvin Cook do this to a lot of teams this year when he’s healthy,” Clark later said, “but yesterday was just ridiculous.” You can watch the full segment here.

‘Dalvin sure can Cook’

Peter King gave Cook some love in his weekly Monday morning column at NBC Sports. King gave the Minnesota running back one of three offensive player of the week awards alongside quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Joe Burrow.

King also ranked the Vikings No. 19 in the NFL.

“Nice win in Green Bay, and that Dalvin sure can Cook,” King wrote. “Seems crazy to say, but the rest of this year, in part, has to be spent seeing if Kirk Cousins should be the quarterback in 2021.”

Read King’s full column here.

‘Like a convoy of Minnesota snow plows’

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger knows how to appeal to a specific audience.

In his film breakdown that he posted on Twitter, Baldinger compared the Vikings offensive line to a common site during Minnesota winters.

In another tweet, Baldinger likened Cook to a Tesla.

‘Embarrassing’

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal didn’t hold back when it came to critiquing Green Bay’s defense after the loss.

He called the loss embarrassing for the Packers, especially against a Vikings’ defense short on healthy players.

“But against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field,” Oates wrote, “the Vikings had the best defense on the field.” You can read his full piece here:

‘Something has to change’

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky focused his postgame column on the defense that Cook gashed.

Demovsky points out that although Green Bay has reportedly looked into receiver help ahead of the trade deadline, defensive help is needed. Badly.

“Something has to change, whether it’s an influx of playmakers who can stop the run or a scheme overhaul,” Demovsky wrote.

You can read his full postgame coverage here:

‘It can’t happen’

Peter Bukowski of SB Nation Packers blog ‘Acme Packing Company’ joined others in heavy criticism of Green Bay after a loss to Minnesota.

“It can’t happen,” Bukowski wrote. “Not against a division rival. Still, the Packers appeared to overlook the struggling Vikings, and it bit them. Green Bay came out rolling offensively but on a windy day got blown off course defensively, getting torched by Dalvin Cook and the hapless Vikings.”

Read more from Bukowski here: