MINNESOTA (1-5) at GREEN BAY (5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

– Packers by 6 ½

– Vikings 2-3, Packers 5-1

– Packers lead 63-54-3

– Packers beat Vikings 43-34, Sept. 13 at Minnesota

– Vikings had bye, lost to Falcons 40-23 on Oct. 18; Packers won 35-20 at Houston

– Vikings No. 27, Packers No. 5

– OVERALL (14), RUSH (6), PASS (22)

– OVERALL (28), RUSH (22), PASS (29)

– OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (14)

– OVERALL (11), RUSH (12), PASS (18)

– Either Green Bay or Minnesota has won 10 of the last 12 NFC North titles. ... The Vikings return from an off week seeking to snap a two-game skid. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had just three catches for 26 yards in a season-opening loss to Green Bay, but the rookie from LSU has come on strong since. He has over 100 yards receiving in three of his last four games. … The Vikings have started rookie cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler in each of their last three games. It's the first time since 1999 that Minnesota started two rookie cornerbacks in the same game. Dantzler's status for Sunday is uncertain after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. … The Vikings are playing their first game since trading edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks. They made that move less than two months after acquiring Ngakoue from Jacksonville. Ngakoue had five sacks in six games with Minnesota. ... The Packers have won their last three matchups with the Vikings. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur owns an 8-0 career record in NFC North games. … The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 regular-season games. … Green Bay is the first team in NFL history to have 180-plus points and no more than two turnovers through the first six games of a season. … Green Bay's Davante Adams caught 14 passes in the season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson's 78-year-old franchise single-game record. … Packers CB Jaire Alexander had a sack, safety and interception in the Sept. 13 victory at Minnesota. … Green Bay has the fewest turnovers (2) of any NFL team but also has just four takeaways. Only Dallas and Las Vegas have forced fewer turnovers this season. … Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith has 4 ½ sacks total the last two times he's faced the Vikings. … Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen and Green Bay's Aaron Jones are among nine players tied for the NFL lead with seven touchdowns. Neither Cook nor Jones played in his team's last game due to injury. ... Fantasy tip:: Adams is a must start in any situation, but he's in line to have a particularly productive game Sunday. Adams has totaled 34 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns in his last three matchups with the Vikings. He's coming off a career-high 196-yard performance against Houston.