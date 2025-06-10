Packers receiver Bo Melton works out at cornerback after release of Jaire Alexander

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst believes the Packers have more cornerback depth than most NFL teams even after releasing two-time Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander.
But that didn't stop them from exploring creative ways to boost that position as they opened their minicamp Tuesday.
One day after the Packers cut ties with Alexander, wide receiver Bo Melton spent part of practice working out at cornerback. Melton, the older brother of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton, already has showcased his versatility with his contributions on special teams.
''We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''I think a lot of it is just from his production on (special) teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.''
Melton has combined for 24 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown plus 11 carries for 75 yards over the past two seasons. He also had a touchdown in the Packers' 2023 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.
Anything he could contribute on defense would help Melton distinguish himself in a receivers room that got crowded with the arrivals of first-round draft pick Matthew Golden and third-round selection Savion Williams.
''I think it's just something we're going to look at and see if it's a possibility,'' Gutekunst said. ''There are very few guys who have done it in our league, there have been a few, and when a guy's able to do that, it certainly helps your football team.''
Green Bay got accustomed to playing without Alexander when injuries caused him to play in just 34 of the Packers' 68 regular-season games over the past four years. He appeared in only seven games last season.