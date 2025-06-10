Packers receiver Bo Melton works out at cornerback after release of Jaire Alexander

NOTES: OL Elgton Jenkins was present for minicamp but wasn't practicing. Jenkins, who is moving from left guard to center this year following the offseason signing of Aaron Banks, hadn't attended the voluntary organized team activities. ''He's helping out and coaching the other guys right now,'' LaFleur said. ''He's worked on the side, but we thought it was best to keep him out today. … Love said he's looking forward to the opportunity to match up with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers now that the four-time MVP has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers play at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. Love said the two of them have exchanged texts since Rodgers signed. ''(I) told him that we're going to need to swap jerseys after the game,'' Love said. … Love said that his wedding is ''coming up here soon, a couple weeks out.'' Love is engaged to volleyball player Ronika Stone. ''It's been awesome,'' Love said. ''We're excited.'' ... The Packers signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Cameron Young, a 2023 fourth-round pick from Mississippi State.