Packers QB Jordan Love has an MCL injury and should return this season, AP source says

The Packers believe Love is on track to continue the franchise's three-decade run of outstanding quarterback production, a tradition that began in the 1990s with Hall of Famer Brett Favre and continued with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers traded Rodgers in the spring of 2023 to make way for Love, who completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.