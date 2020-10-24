GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won't play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.

The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn't practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team's Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn't make the trip to Houston.

Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hadn't revealed this week how the team might shuffle its offensive line if Bakhtiari couldn't play. Rick Wagner replaced Bakhtiari at left tackle during the Bucs game.

The Packers (4-1) have plenty of other injury issues as they head into Houston (1-5).

Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) have been ruled out. Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) are doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones is questionable after injuring a calf in practice Thursday.

The Packers also announced Saturday they had activated rookie linebacker Kamal Martin from the injured reserve and had signed linebacker James Burgess from the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad and put Burgess on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

They also signed guard Ben Braden and defensive line Billy Winn to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated safety Henry Black and running back Dexter Williams to the active roster for gameday.

Martin, a fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, was having a productive training camp before going on injured reserve