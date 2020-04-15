30. GREEN BAY (14-4)

LAST SEASON: Bounced back from two straight losing seasons to win NFC North in Matt LaFleur's head coaching debut. Defeated Seattle 28-23 in divisional playoffs before falling 37-20 to San Francisco for third NFC championship game setback in last six years.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, LB Blake Martinez, FB Dan Vitale. Released TE Jimmy Graham. Signed WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner. Re-signed RB/KR Tyler Ervin, TE Marcedes Lewis, S Will Redmond.

THEY NEED: WR, LB, OT, DL

THEY DON'T NEED: RB, S

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, Houston OT Josh Jones, Utah State QB Jordan Love

OUTLOOK: Packers haven't used first-round pick on offensive player since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod in 2011. Could look to use No. 30 overall selection on receiver or tackle. Draft's depth at receiver might impact Packers' strategy. Packers also might try to draft and groom backup for 36-year-old QB and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Team needs help at inside linebacker and could pounce if LSU's Patrick Queen or Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray slips to No. 30. Three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks should give Packers plenty of trade opportunities later in draft.

