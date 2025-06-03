Packers' Keisean Nixon now says he remains open to possibility of returning kickoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon remains open to the possibility of returning kickoffs and says he regrets comments he made immediately after the 2024 season indicating otherwise.
Nixon, an All-Pro kickoff returner in 2022 and 2023, said the day after the Packers' 22-10 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he's ''kind of through with'' returning kicks. Nixon had a different take on the subject Tuesday while speaking during the Packers' organized team activities.
''Of course, I'm open to it,'' Nixon said. ''I'm always going to do what the team needs.''
Nixon's reluctance about returning kicks stemmed in part because of his increasing role on defense. Nixon said at the time that ''I want to be CB1'' and added that ''CB1 is not doing kick returns. That's just what it is.''
''That's a comment I probably could have kept to myself, for sure, but it is what it is,'' Nixon said Tuesday. ''I meant what I said, but I'm also a team player. And if the coach and the team need me to do something, I'm going to do it, for sure.''
Nixon also wasn't happy with the impact of the dynamic kickoff format that took effect last season. Nixon averaged 29.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns in the 2024 regular season and fumbled the opening kickoff of that playoff loss. He had 35 kickoff returns in 2022 and 30 in 2023.
NFL owners voted to move touchbacks on kickoffs from the 30 to the 35 this season, but Nixon has doubts about whether that will lead to more returns. He believes teams still won't want to risk the possibility that he makes a big play.
''The rule change don't matter,'' Nixon said. ''I don't think they'll fully kick me the ball. They'd rather (us) get it at the 35 than give it at the 50.''