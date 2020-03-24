GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are keeping veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as he gets ready for his 15th NFL season.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday that they've signed Lewis, who is back for a third year in Green Bay.
The 35-year-old Lewis caught 15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last season. He started each of the Packers' two playoff games.
Lewis, a 2006 first-round pick from UCLA, played 12 seasons with Jacksonville before coming to Green Bay. Lewis ranks third in Jaguars history in receptions (375) and second in touchdown catches (33).
