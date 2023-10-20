GREEN BAY, Wis. — Having last week off didn't necessarily help the Green Bay Packers get healthier.

The Packers (2-3) had 10 players listed on their injury report Friday as they prepare for Sunday's game at Denver (1-5), which will end a 23-day stretch in which Green Bay played just once.

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list was cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has a back injury but played in the Packers' most recent game, a 17-13 loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 9. Alexander practiced on a limited basis Thursday but was held out Friday and listed as questionable. He previously missed two games with the back problem.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was listed as doubtful and likely will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Cornerback Eric Stokes (foot), safeties Zayne Anderson (hamstring) and Darnell Savage (calf), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were all questionable.

''You just deal with it,'' coach Matt LaFleur said. ''It's the next-man-up mentality. We've said it — this league doesn't really care and nobody cares and neither do we. It's how do we get the next guy up ready to roll so we can go out and play your best football.''

Jenkins didn't practice Friday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. He missed two games before returning to play at Las Vegas.

Stokes' possible return could help the Packers if Alexander doesn't play. Stokes hasn't played since suffering a foot injury last November that required surgery, and he's eager to return.

''I've definitely been thinking about that, definitely been having like little angst,'' he said. ''My heart starts racing whenever I start thinking about it and all this stuff because it's been so long. Dang near it's going to be a year, so it's been a long time, but like, it is what it is. I'm ready.''

Jones expressed optimism earlier this week about his possible availability. Jones has missed three of Green Bay's last four games, and the Packers' rushing attack has suffered without him. He was limited at practice all week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL