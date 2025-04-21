Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gearing up for different kind of draft with Green Bay serving as host

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers hold the 23rd overall pick in this year's NFL draft, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has more to think about than just the player he wants to take.
Including, with the city of Green Bay hosting the event, how he's going to get to his Lambeau Field office each day.
Although he didn't have any issues on Monday.
''I rode my bike,'' Gutekunst joked as he kicked off his annual pre-draft press conference.
Gutekunst downplayed any logistical challenges he and the rest of the Packers staff might be facing amid the carnival-like atmosphere in the area surrounding the iconic stadium, with the league expecting 250,000 fans to attend the three-day draft.
He also insisted that whomever the Packers pick in the first round won't necessarily have to contribute immediately to a team that has made the playoffs the past two years with limited contributions from defensive end Lukas Van Ness and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. The Packers took Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in 2023 and acquired Morgan with the 25th overall selection last year.
''It's great when they do (contribute), but that's not always the case,'' said Gutekunst, who enters the draft with eight total selections — one in each of the first six rounds, plus two seventh-round choices. ''The transition to the National Football League is tough. It's not always easy. … Most of the time, a guy's impact in his rookie year comes down to the opportunities that he had, more than anything.''
With needs at wide receiver, on the defensive line and at cornerback, there could be opportunities at those spots sooner rather than later. That said, Gutekunst also expressed confidence in the team he's already assembled.