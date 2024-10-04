Packers get next chance to feast on Rams' struggling defense

The Packers have an NFL-leading 12 takeaways. They have intercepted eight passes to tie Minnesota for the league lead. … Packers S Xavier McKinney has intercepted a pass in each of his first four games. The only other NFL players since 2000 to intercept a pass in each of their teams' first four games are Minnesota's Brian Russell in 2003, New England's Devin McCourty in 2019 and Dallas' Trevon Diggs in 2021. … Packers K Brayden Narveson went 0 for 2 on field-goal attempts against the Vikings with misses from 37 and 49 yards. He has missed four field-goal attempts in his rookie season. … The Packers have an NFL-leading 40 explosive plays (a run of 12-plus yards or a pass of 16-plus yards). … Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Vikings. … Packers QB Jordan Love had career highs in yards passing (389), touchdown passes (four) and completions (32) against the Vikings. He also threw three interceptions to match his career high. … Packers P Daniel Whelan averaged 60 yards on his three punts against the Vikings, the highest single-game average for any Packers punter with at least three attempts since Boyd Dowler averaged 62.0 against San Francisco in 1962. Wheland's net average of 56.7 was the best for a single game by any NFL punter with at least three attempts since Michael Dickson averaged 57.5 yards on six punts against Denver in 2018. … When Sean McVay's offense was held to three points in Green Bay last year, it marked the lowest output in 119 regular-season games for him as a head coach. … Stafford wasn't the only star skill player missing for the trip to Lambeau Field in 2023. RB Kyren Williams was out because of a high ankle sprain. … Rams OLB Byron Young had 10 tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble against the Packers last season. It was the one multi-sack game of Young's rookie year. ... Rookie K Joshua Karty missed his first career field goal wide left from 43 yards in the last minute of the first half of the defeat in Chicago. … The Rams scored one touchdown in four red zone possessions versus the Bears. They have seven touchdowns in 17 trips this season. … Williams has scored 21 touchdowns from scrimmage since the start of 2023, which is tied with Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers and Raheem Mostert of the Dolphins for most in the NFL.