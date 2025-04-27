Packers focus on defense on final day of NFL draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After opting to use their first three picks on offense, the Green Bay Packers focused predominantly on defense on the third day of the NFL draft.
The Packers, hosting the draft for the first time in their franchise history, stocked up on defensive talent. They used their fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks on guys who stood out in college as major pass rushers. The team also added a cornerback in the final round.
Green Bay is coming off a good season on that side of the ball. For the first time since 2015, the Packers finished in the top 10 in total defense. They were sixth, allowing 19.9 points per game.
The Packers started their Saturday by picking edge rusher Barryn Sorrell out of Texas in the fourth round (124th overall). The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has been watching Packers defensive end Rashan Gary perfect his craft for quite some time. The rookie wants to step in and replicate Gary's game.
''Just watching his tape, similar body types,'' said Sorrell, who finished last season with 5 1/2 sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss. ''There's a lot of things that I've learned and tried to emulate and use in my game. I'm ready to actually get face to face with him and actually sit down and learn.''
The Packers finished eighth in the NFL last season with 45 sacks. Gary had a team-leading 7 1/2.
Green Bay's fifth and sixth-round picks were also used on defensive linemen: Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver (159th) and Georgia's Warren Brinson (198th). In the seventh round, the Packers added Tulane cornerback Micah Robinson (237th) and Cincinnati offensive lineman John Williams (250th).
