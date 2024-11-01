Packers dealing with injury issues in secondary while QB Jordan Love's status remains uncertain

GREEN BAY, Wis. — While Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love's status remains uncertain, the Packers know their secondary will be at less than full strength Sunday against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.
By The Associated Press
The Packers (6-2) released an injury report Friday that ruled out safety Evan Williams due to a hamstring injury. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable with a knee injury and hasn't practiced all week.
Love was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis for a second straight day. Love has a groin strain that caused him to leave in the third quarter of a 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.
''We'll give him up to game time to see how he's feeling,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
Packers center Josh Myers is doubtful with a wrist injury that kept him from practicing all week. Cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are questionable.
Detroit (6-1) has its own injury issues. The Lions have ruled out linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness) and defensive tackle Brodric Martin (knee). Running back Sione Vaki (knee) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (ankle) are doubtful.
