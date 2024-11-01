Sports

Packers dealing with injury issues in secondary while QB Jordan Love's status remains uncertain

While Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love's status remains uncertain, the Packers know their secondary will be at less than full strength Sunday against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 1, 2024 at 9:13PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. — While Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love's status remains uncertain, the Packers know their secondary will be at less than full strength Sunday against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

The Packers (6-2) released an injury report Friday that ruled out safety Evan Williams due to a hamstring injury. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable with a knee injury and hasn't practiced all week.

Love was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis for a second straight day. Love has a groin strain that caused him to leave in the third quarter of a 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.

''We'll give him up to game time to see how he's feeling,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Packers center Josh Myers is doubtful with a wrist injury that kept him from practicing all week. Cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are questionable.

Detroit (6-1) has its own injury issues. The Lions have ruled out linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness) and defensive tackle Brodric Martin (knee). Running back Sione Vaki (knee) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (ankle) are doubtful.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Shohei Ohtani brings his dog and addresses crowd in English as Dodgers celebrate World Series title

card image

The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a raucous on-field party on Friday.

Sports

Embiid out on Saturday but 76ers' All-Star center moves closer to return from knee injury

Sports

Kyle Farmer and Manuel Margot become free agents after Twins decline options