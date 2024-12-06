Packers continue to be hampered by slow starts against divisional opponents

RB Josh Jacobs had his second three-touchdown performance in his last three games. He has scored eight touchdowns over his last four games. … TE Tucker Kraft had his team-leading seventh touchdown catch of the season. … S Zayne Anderson, who had played just eight defensive snaps all season before Thursday, stepped in for an injured Javon Bullard and was on the field for nearly two-thirds of the Packers' defensive plays. He made a third-and-1 stop of David Montgomery on the game's final series before the Lions converted on fourth-and-inches. … DL Kenny Clark had a season-high eight tackles while helping limit the Lions to 3.3 yards per carry.