Longest winning streaks against divisional opponents to begin an NFL head coaching career:

Steve Mariucci, 49ers, 1997-98: 12

Chan Gailey, Cowboys, 1998-99: 10

Raymond Berry, Patriots, 1984-85: 9

Matt LaFleur, Packers, 2019- : 8

Jim Haslett, Saints, 2000: 7

Barry Switzer, Cowboys, 1994: 7

Longest winning streaks against divisional opponents by a Packers coach:

Mike McCarthy, 2010-12: 12

Mike Holmgren, 1996-97: 8

Mike Sherman, 2001-02: 8

Matt LaFleur, 2019- : 8

 