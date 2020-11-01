Longest winning streaks against divisional opponents to begin an NFL head coaching career:
Steve Mariucci, 49ers, 1997-98: 12
Chan Gailey, Cowboys, 1998-99: 10
Raymond Berry, Patriots, 1984-85: 9
Matt LaFleur, Packers, 2019- : 8
Jim Haslett, Saints, 2000: 7
Barry Switzer, Cowboys, 1994: 7
Longest winning streaks against divisional opponents by a Packers coach:
Mike McCarthy, 2010-12: 12
Mike Holmgren, 1996-97: 8
Mike Sherman, 2001-02: 8
Matt LaFleur, 2019- : 8
