Packers believe weekend film studies at Kenny Clark's home may produce more consistent pass rush

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kenny Clark is hosting his fellow Green Bay Packers pass rushers for weekend offseason gatherings in hopes of producing more frequent get-togethers in opposing backfields each Sunday this fall.
The three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman realizes Green Bay's pass rush can't afford a repeat of its inconsistent 2024 performance.
''It was on and off,'' the three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman said during organized team activities this week. ''Honestly, not good enough. Not good enough. Not good enough to win a championship, so we've got to be better.''
That's why Green Bay's pass rushers have been conducting regular offseason film sessions at Clark's home.
Rashan Gary, a Pro Bowl defensive lineman entering his seventh season in Green Bay, says this marks the first time they've had these types of weekend film studies at somebody's house this early in the year.
''KC's is the spot,'' Gary said. ''KC's is the film study house. Everybody pulls up (to) KC. We might have pizza, wings, things like that, but we're getting together and we're locking in on details.''
Green Bay collected 45 sacks last season to tie for eighth place among all NFL teams, but more than half of those sacks came in just four games. The Packers had eight sacks against Tennessee, seven against Seattle, five against Miami and four against Houston.
In seven of their 17 games, the Packers had no more than one sack. They sacked Jalen Hurts twice in their 22-10 wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.