Packers aren't ruling out Jordan Love for Colts game even as Malik Willis prepares to start

''You just prepare until you get an opportunity,'' said Willis, a 2022 third-round pick from Liberty. ''That's the way this league works. You've got guys like Taylor Heinicke, you've got guys all over the league that have been in positions where they weren't starting or they weren't playing, and they just continued to work and work and work. And when they get the opportunity, they can put something good on tape. That's all you want to do, is put something good on tape for yourself and the opportunity to go out and perform the best that you can.''